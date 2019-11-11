Reminder: Producer organisation meeting in Cavan tonight

An information meeting for the Irish Beef Producers group will be held tonight, Monday, November 11, in Co. Cavan.

The producer organisation (PO) will host the meeting at the Ballinagh Community Centre, Ballinagh, about a 10-minute drive south of Cavan town.

Speaking to AgriLand, Padraig Duffy, chairperson of the Beef Plan Movement for Co. Cavan, said: “We’re trying to bring the information about the organisation to the people of Cavan, Monaghan and Louth.”

Duffy added that the night will provide information to farmers about the producer organisation, as well as updates on the Beef Plan Movement’s recent activities.

He explained that Beef Plan members Eoin Donnelly and Michael McManus will be in attendance, along with a number of other figures.

Commenting on the purpose of the PO, Duffy said: “It’s going to help with demanding the price that you want when you’re going. Going in single file is not working and I don’t think it’s going to work.

“If people pool together it has to help. There are hundreds of producer organisations in France and they seem to be getting on well enough with it; they’re able to demand the price they want,” he added.

It will help to get a better price for people with strength in numbers.

“There would be someone able to negotiate on your behalf with the factory,” Duffy concluded.