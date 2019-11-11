Pics and prices: Hampshire Down reduction sale at Blessington Mart

The reduction sale of the Powerpack and Awbeg flocks took place on Saturday last, November 2, at Blessington Livestock Mart.

There were 34 sheep on offer, which included: ewes; shearling ewes; and ewe lambs, with an overall clearance rate of 90%.

Two of the ewe lambs that were sold were exported to Holland and the UK respectively.

The average price for the in-lamb ewes that were on offer was €850. Furthermore, the average price for the four hogget ewes on offer was €550.

The top price in the ewe lamb section was €700, with a full clearance reported.

Speaking to AgriLand, Michael Power, owner of the Powerpack Hampshire Down flock, said: “Overall I am delighted with how the sale went. There was a high clearance rate and some very good prices achieved.

“I would like to thank everyone who purchased sheep at the weekend and I hope they are lucky for you. I am looking forward to seeing the progeny from these ewes next year.

“Finally, I would like to thank everyone who helped out over the weekend,” Michael concluded.

Awbeg flock

The Awbeg flock, owned by John Burke, Mallow, Co. Cork, had six ewes and four shearling ewes on offer.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer/sale price.

Powerpack flock

The Powerpack flock, owned by Alymer Power, had 12 in-lamb ewes; four shearling ewes; and eight ewe lambs on offer.