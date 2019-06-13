Reminder: Farmers to gather in Athlone for ICSA beef fund meeting

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) is gearing up for a meeting of its members tonight, Thursday, June 13, to discuss the €100 million beef aid fund.

The meeting will tackle – among other issues – how the fund should be payed out, and who should – and should not – be getting it.

“Not a red cent should go to factory-owned feedlots or processors. Farmers are on their knees, and this fund must be fairly allocated, finalised and delivered to farmers as soon as possible,” said Edmund Graham, the association’s Beef Committee chairperson.

Graham, along with the suckler committee chairperson John Halley and general secretary Eddie Punch, will oversee proceedings at the meeting, in the absence of an association president following the resignation of Patrick Kent in April.

“We have an opportunity now to make sure that this important fund is used to help farmers most affected, and ICSA wants farmers to have their say,” Graham added.

“This is your opportunity to be heard and to have your say,” concluded the beef chairman.

Advertisement

The meeting will be held at the Athlone Springs Hotel this evening at 8:00pm. For more information on the meeting, the ICSA can be contacted on: 057-8662120.

Election

The meeting comes exactly two weeks before the ICSA is due to elect Patrick Kent’s successor.

The election, to be held on June 27 in Portlaoise, will feature three candidates: current Munster regional vice president Dermot Kelleher; former beef chair Edmond Phelan; and Hugh Farrell, current animal health and welfare chair.

The closing date for nominations closed on Friday, May 24; at the time, an ICSA representative told AgriLand: “We have three great candidates. We will be in a strong position going forward, whichever one of them it is.”