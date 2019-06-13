Kerry announces milk price for May supplies

Kerry Group has become the second processor to announce its milk price for May supplies, revealing that it will hold its current price this month.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the firm said that Kerry’s base price for May milk supplies remains unchanged at 30.5c/L including VAT.

Based on average May milk solids, the price return including VAT and bonuses is 32.62c/L, the representative added.

Glanbia hold

Meanwhile, yesterday, Glanbia was the first processor to announce its milk price for May supplies.

The processor said it will pay its member milk suppliers 30.5c/L including VAT for May manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will hold its base milk price for May of 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to make a support payment to members of 0.5c/L including VAT for May milk supplies.

The Glanbia Ireland and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, according to the cooperative.

The actual average price paid by Glanbia for May manufacturing milk based on actual constituents will be 32.95c/L (including Co-op support payment).