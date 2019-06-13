Winners announced at national Suffolk sheep championships in Kilkenny

The newly-formed Irish Suffolk Sheep Society – under the chairmanship of Kilkenny man Richard Moore – held its National Sheep Championships in Kilkenny Mart last Saturday, June 8.

With over 80 entries from across the country, Judge John Donoghue, from Ballybur Kilkenny – who established the Ballybur Suffolk Flock in 1968 – found himself judging seven classes.

According to a statement from the society, after “careful selection”, he chose the Supreme Champion of the show and first prize winner in the shearling ram class from “the oldest flock in Ireland”, the ‘County Flock’ owned by Pat Rossiter from Wellington Bridge, Co. Wexford.

The ram was bred from the Ballyhine Flock of Michael Clarke, Barrington, Co. Wexford. This ram was sired by Cloontagh Chieftain.

The secretary of the society, Anne Mitchell, presented Pat with the John Joe Mitchell Memorial Cup.

The Reserve Champion came from the west of the Shannon as Jimmy Rooney of the

Benwiskin Flock, Grange, Co. Sligo, brought the reserve champion rosette to Sligo.

Jimmy’s January born ram lamb captured Reserve Champion, male champion, and first in the ram lamb class.

Further success was enjoyed by Pat Rossiter’s brother Greg from the “Bannow Flock” with winning the Female Champion and the Reserve Female Champion Class.

Greg’s shearling ewe was deemed both female champion and first prize winner in the shearling ram class; a single, sired by Finnvale Fury of of a ewe by Islandmore General while his ewe lamb sired by Finnvale Fury out of a ewe by Collessie the Spot was Reserve Female Champion and first prize winner in the ewe lamb class.

Class one – Shearling Ram: First: Pat Rossiter; second: Richard Moore; third: Michael Purcell;

Class two – Aged Ewe: First: Richard Moore; second Jimmy Rooney; third Jimmy Rooney;

Class three – Shearling Ewe First: Greg and Clem Rossiter; second: Greg and Clem Rossiter; third Greg and Clem Rossiter;

Class four – Novice Ram Lamb: First: Marian Murphy; second: Michael Murphy: third: Marian Murphy;

Class five – Open Ram Lamb: First: Jimmy Rooney; second: Michael Murphy; third: Marian Murphy;

Class six – Novice Ewe lamb: First: John Martin; second: John Martin; third: Michael Toolan;

Class seven – Open Ewe Lamb: First: Greg and Clem Rossiter; second: Matt Pearse; third: John Martin;

Supreme Champion of the Show: Pat Rossiter;

Reserve Supreme Champion of the Show: Jimmy Rooney;

Female Champion: Greg and Clem Rossiter;

Reserve Female Champion: Greg and Clem Rossiter;

Male Champion: Jimmy Rooney;

Reserve Male Champion: Pat Rossiter. Results from the classes were as follows:

The society expressed “a sincere thanks” to Judge John Donoghue and to our everyone who worked to make the NSC event a success for the Irish Suffolk Sheep Society.