Rainfall warning issued for 7 counties with spot flooding expected

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for seven counties which is currently in effect for today, Wednesday, June 17.

Issued this morning at 7:00am, the warning came into effect at 8:00am and will remain in place until 2:00pm this afternoon.

The rainfall alert will affect counties: Dublin; Kildare; Longford; Louth; Meath; Cavan; and Monaghan.

In these counties, Met Éireann warns that further heavy downpours will move westwards with spot flooding expected.

It was also noted that, in Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for counties Armagh and Down. This will be in effect from 12:00pm today through to 9:00pm tonight.

Advertisement

For the country in general, Met Éireann says that today will start mostly cloudy and misty with heavy and possibly thundery downpours in the east but lots of dry weather elsewhere.

Bright or sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, mainly in the east and south but further showers or thunderstorms will occur.

Highest temperatures of 16° to 20° are forecast generally but it will be a little cooler in coastal parts of the west and north. Winds will mostly be light, northerly or variable in direction.

Tonight will be mild and misty with lows of 9° to 13° anticipated. It will be dry in most places although isolated showers will occur here and there amid light northerly breezes, the meteorological office notes.