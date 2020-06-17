Sheep marts: Ewe trade showing signs of recovery

A bit more life seems to be coming back into the cast ewe trade, with mart managers reporting prices of up to €135/head for heavy ewes. However, there is still a variation in terms of prices, with heavy ewes selling anywhere from €105/head up to €135/head.

Prices for factory-fit lambs – across most marts last week – generally ranged between €114/head and €120/head, with reports of some lambs making up to €124/head.

Fast-forward to Monday, June 15, factory-fit lambs – at Kilkenny Mart – sold up to €125/head, while butcher-type lambs made up to €130/head.

Last week, lambs weighing 40-43kg, in general, sold from €99/head up to €113/head, with some good-quality lots making up to €117/head.

Lambs weighing between 30kg and 40kg sold from anywhere between €80/head and €100/head, with lighter lambs – in around 25-26kg – selling for €70/head.

The number of ewes with lambs at foot on offer – across marts – continues to decline; however, prices for these lots continue to remain strong. In general, ewes with one lamb at foot are selling up to €190/head, while ewes with two lambs at foot continue to break past the €200/head mark.

Dowra Mart

Dowra Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Friday last, June 12. It was a smaller sale compared to the previous week, with spring lamb prices back, according to the mart manager, Terry McGovern.

However, there was a solid trade for cast ewes and breeding hoggets on the day.

Factory-fit lambs sold from €112/head up to €115/head, which is a sharp drop off from last week’s prices. However, on the day, there weren’t many heavy lambs on offer.

Ewes with lambs at foot were a strong trade. Ewes with two lambs at foot made from €160/head up to a top price of €225/head, while ewes with single lambs at foot made from €110/head up to €188/head.

Sample lamb prices: 39 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €115/head;

Six lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €115/head;

13 lambs weighing 44kg s old for €113/head;

10 lambs weighing 43kg sold for €112.50/head;

19 lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €111/head;

10 lambs weighing 42kg sold for €107.50/head;

10 lambs weighing 41.5kg sold for €103.50/head;

29 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €101.50/head;

16 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €99.50/head.