Sheep marts: Ewe trade showing signs of recovery
A bit more life seems to be coming back into the cast ewe trade, with mart managers reporting prices of up to €135/head for heavy ewes. However, there is still a variation in terms of prices, with heavy ewes selling anywhere from €105/head up to €135/head.
Prices for factory-fit lambs – across most marts last week – generally ranged between €114/head and €120/head, with reports of some lambs making up to €124/head.
Fast-forward to Monday, June 15, factory-fit lambs – at Kilkenny Mart – sold up to €125/head, while butcher-type lambs made up to €130/head.
Last week, lambs weighing 40-43kg, in general, sold from €99/head up to €113/head, with some good-quality lots making up to €117/head.
Lambs weighing between 30kg and 40kg sold from anywhere between €80/head and €100/head, with lighter lambs – in around 25-26kg – selling for €70/head.
The number of ewes with lambs at foot on offer – across marts – continues to decline; however, prices for these lots continue to remain strong. In general, ewes with one lamb at foot are selling up to €190/head, while ewes with two lambs at foot continue to break past the €200/head mark.
Dowra Mart
Dowra Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Friday last, June 12. It was a smaller sale compared to the previous week, with spring lamb prices back, according to the mart manager, Terry McGovern.
However, there was a solid trade for cast ewes and breeding hoggets on the day.
Factory-fit lambs sold from €112/head up to €115/head, which is a sharp drop off from last week’s prices. However, on the day, there weren’t many heavy lambs on offer.
Ewes with lambs at foot were a strong trade. Ewes with two lambs at foot made from €160/head up to a top price of €225/head, while ewes with single lambs at foot made from €110/head up to €188/head.
Sample lamb prices:
- 39 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €115/head;
- Six lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €115/head;
- 13 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €113/head;
- 10 lambs weighing 43kg sold for €112.50/head;
- 19 lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €111/head;
- 10 lambs weighing 42kg sold for €107.50/head;
- 10 lambs weighing 41.5kg sold for €103.50/head;
- 29 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €101.50/head;
- 16 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €99.50/head.
Carnew Mart
Some 1,062 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, June 11.
There was a good trade on the day, according to the mart manager, David Quinn, with heavy lambs selling up to €120/head.
Factory-fit lambs weighing between 45kg and 48kg sold for between €115/head and €118/head. Butcher-type lambs weighing 52kg sold for €120/head.
Light cull ewes sold for €40-85/head, while heavy cull ewes sold for €115-135/head.
Ewes with lambs at foot were a good trade, with prices for these lots ranging from €170/head up to €200/head.
Sample lamb prices:
- 15 lambs weighing 52kg sold for €120/head;
- 25 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €115/head;
- 16 lambs weighing 41kg sold for €100/head;
- 25 lambs weighing 38kg sold for €88/head;
- 17 lambs weighing 39kg sold for €92/head;
- 30 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €114/head.
Roscommon Mart
There was a similar entry of sheep on offer compared to the previous week at Roscommon Mart, on Wednesday last, June 10.
Butcher-type lambs topped out at €125/head on the day, while factory-fit lambs made up to €124/head. In general, butcher-type lambs sold for €120-125/head.
Whereas, factory-fit lambs sold for €115-120/head, with some lots making between €121/head and €124/head.
Forward-type lambs – weighing 43.7kg – made up to €117/head. Stag ewes sold from €77/head up to €110/head.
Sample lamb prices:
- 50.8kg: €125/head;
- 47.3kg: €124/head;
- 52.7kg: €123/head;
- 50.8kg: €122.50/head;
- 47.7kg: €122/head;
- 51.3kg: €122/head;
- 47.7kg: €121/head;
- 43.7kg: €117/head.
Kilkenny Mart
Some 400 sheep were on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, June 15. There was a firm trade on the day, with spring lambs topping out at €130/head, according to the mart auctioneer, George Candler.
Butcher-type lambs made up to €130/head, while factory-fit lambs sold up to €125/head.
Cast ewe prices ranged from €60/head up to €132/head.
Sample lamb prices:
- 11 lambs weighing 53kg sold for €130/head;
- 14 lambs weighing 50kg sold for €120/head;
- Five lambs weighing 52kg sold for €120/head;
- 15 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €125/head;
- 15 lambs weighing 48kg sold for €118/head;
- 15 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €116/head;
- 30 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €112/head.
