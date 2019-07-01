Public consultation on dog control measures announced

The beginning of a public consultation on the review of measures relating to the control of dogs in Ireland was announced by Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development Seán Canney today, Monday, July 1.

Announcing the consultation, the minister said: “Many people own dogs in Ireland and we want to ensure that these dogs are treated properly.”

Minister Canney’s department has legislative responsibility for the area of dog control; certain aspects of this have been in place for a number of years and there is a view that changes are required, according to the Department of Community and Rural Development.

One such statutory instrument, requiring extra controls for a list of specific breeds, has been in place since 1998, with some parties calling for a change to this this breed-specific approach.

The department is now reviewing this area to ensure improvements are made where appropriate and to ensure an appropriate approach is in place for the effective control of dogs in Ireland.

This approach may or may not be breed specific, the department said.

The questions seek views on current measures used in Ireland on dog identification, animal licencing and hte “effectual control” of dogs – questioning whether measures in other jurisdictions such as use of leads and muzzles when in public are necessary.

Farmers and dog wardens have previously stressed the importance of owners keeping “effectual control” over dogs following dog attacks on sheep in recent months.

Minister Canney added: “I want to ensure that an approach is in place that places priority on the protection and safety of the public.

“I also believe it is essential to have a formal public consultation, to ensure these decision are made in an open and inclusive way.

I have therefore decided to have a public consultation process which will commence today and will close on September 6.

The consultation document poses a series of 10 questions.

Interested parties are invited to make written submissions or comments on the questions asked, and to send them by email to [email protected] by 5.30pm on Friday, September 6, 2019.