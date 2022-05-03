The announcement of a silage-support scheme that could see farmers paid €1,000 to grow the crop has been welcomed by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) but, the group has cautioned that it may not be enough.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is expected to outline plans for the scheme, which could be worth up to €55 million, when he brings a memo to Cabinet today (Tuesday, May 3).

But no budget for the silage-support scheme has yet been finalised.

The INHFA is asking the minister to review the overall budget available and payment rates to farmers.

INHFA president, Vincent Roddy, outlined the pressure all farmers – especially sheep and suckler farmers – are facing.

“In the last year, we have seen the price of fertiliser triple, plastic wrap increase by 50%, and diesel prices double, all of which will increase the cost of any silage made this summer,” he said.

“On a grass crop that produces 10 bales of silage per acre, the cost of making a bale of silage could be as high as €30 per bale, which would be an increase of €12 per bale on previous years,” he said.

And, for farmers who are renting land, the cost will be even higher, he added.

He stressed the need for an increased budget and payment rate stating that the support packange announced will work out at €4 per bale which is significantly lower than the INHFA’s €12 calculation. Similar increase also apply to pit silage, he said.

Roddy is calling on the minister to “look again at the payment rates and budget” and stressed the need for the proposed scheme “to be simple and effective in its administration”.