Primary producers in the food-supply chain are being asked to partake in a survey that will enable them to highlight any unfair trading practices (UTP) that they encounter.

The online survey was launched today (Monday, February 28) by the UTP Enforcement Authority, and announced by the agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue.

The survey will explore whether the buyers that producers supply are treating them fairly and lawfully in compliance with UTP regulations.

The survey is looking to establish baseline information on the following issues from suppliers of agricultural and food products:

Awareness of the UTP regulations and of the enforcement authority and its functions;

Understanding of the protections afforded to suppliers under the UTP regulations;

The extent to which UTPs impact suppliers and the factors which influence them in deciding whether or not to make a complaint.

The findings, along with the report of a separate survey involving supplier businesses, will provide a strong evidence base for the enforcement authority to target its resources more optimally on issues highlighted in the surveys.

Commenting, Minister McConalogue said:

“This survey represents a valuable opportunity for farmers and fishers to engage with the enforcement authority in a meaningful manner and I strongly encourage all primary producers to take the five or six minutes to complete the survey.”

The survey results will be processed anonymously by an independent market-research company and the findings will be presented to the minister in advance of the inaugural UTP Enforcement Authority conference in May 2022.

The unfair-trading survey can be completed here and will remain open until March 15.