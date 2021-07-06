The sale price and quality of beef calves – originating from the dairy herd – have been found to be two of the biggest perceived barriers of dairy-beef integration.

That’s according to a study commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), on beef farmers’ opinions on dairy-beef integration.

Expectation of a poor profit margin, expectation of poor-quality calves and price volatility/market uncertainty were identified as the three top-ranked factors dissuading farmers from rearing dairy calves for beef.

57% of the farmers surveyed indicated that they were not willing to rear dairy-bred calves for beef, while the remainder said they were either already doing so or were willing to do so in the future.

‘It’s not rocket science’

The survey found the following quote to be representative of a large number of responses: “Improve the quality of bull calves from the dairy herd, fair price from factories for beef; it’s not rocket science.”

The survey also noted that the future dairy-beef integration strategy will have to consider the issue of who bears the risks and costs associated with the system.

80% of the farmers surveyed were concerned with the increase in the number of male dairy calves in recent years.

Dairy-beef survey

The survey titled: ‘Exploring the Opinions of Irish Beef Farmers Regarding Dairy Beef Integration’, was conducted by the department in an effort to explore the behavioral attitudes of dairy and beef farmers on a broad range of issues related to the expansion of the dairy herd.

According to DAFM, the need for increased dairy beef integration has assumed “a greater importance in Ireland in recent years due to a rapid expansion in dairy production, and associated increase in numbers of male dairy calves born on Irish farms”.

The purpose of the study was to give a better understanding of the challenges encountered as a result of the dairy herd increase over the past decade.

The findings of the study will be used for the following purposes:

To inform dialogue with stakeholders;

For consideration of policy initiatives;

To help identify a way to progress strategic issues.

To the knowledge of the survey authors, this is one of the first times Irish farmers have been surveyed on dairy beef integration.