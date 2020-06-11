Potato stocks similar to 2019, but down on other years

Potato stocks are relatively unchanged from last year, but are down on other years according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

As of May 31, there were 30,000t of Rooster potatoes in Irish stores according to the latest Potato Stocks Survey figures. This is almost 4,000t more than the same time last year.

Total potato stocks are at 32,500t. At the same time last year stocks were at 29,431t.

Other stocks of varieties remaining at this point are in low supply and can be seen in the table below.

The IFA predicts that this amount of stock “should be enough to supply the market until mid-August, similar to 2019.

Advertisement

The report also showed that the retail market remains 15-20% above normal. The food service trade has been significantly lower over the past three months.

Looking at this year’s crop and how drought is affecting crops and management decisions. The north-east of the country seems to be worst hit and this is where 50% of the country’s potato crop comes from. The report noted that if dry conditions persist new old season prices may increase as demand may be affected.

Potato prices

In the latest IFA Potato Market Report published on June 10, a box of Roosters was at an average price of €350. A box of Whites was the same price.

10kg bags of Kerr Pinks were at an average price of €4.50 per bag, while 10kg bags of Golden Wonders were at an average price of €5.50 per bag.