Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Deputy Carol Nolan has called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to support postmasters and provide clarity regarding the publication of a plan on additional services at post offices.

The matter was recently raised in the Dáil by Deputy Nolan as a publication regarding the issue was worked on by the government last year, however, remains unpublished to date.

Talks between postmasters and An Post are due to take place in the coming days, Deputy Nolan said, which will result in a decision regarding a postmasters’ ballot on industrial action; including the option of striking.

The independent TD for Laois-Offaly explained:

“I think it is now clear that the postmasters and many of those working in both rural and urban post offices throughout the network, feel utterly betrayed by the lack of action from An Post and the lack of urgency from the government.”

Postmasters and post offices need clarity on government plans to ensure support for them amid current commercial challenges, which, Deputy Nolan said, must not be unfairly passed on to postmasters. She continued:

“As the Irish Postmasters’ Union has already made clear, frustration with An Post has mounted to a tipping point on a series of payment issues which include a new contract that was signed in 2018, but which is still not in place.”

Deputy Nolan said post offices are willing to take on the provision of extra services, especially government services such as social-protection payments, however, they cannot be expected to do this without support from An Post and the government.

She explained that issues are already emerging around the delays in payment rates for additional agency-banking services as well as the extra work that has gone into Western Union transactions.

The government and An Post must ensure that postmasters are left with a viable and credible option apart from strike action, which will hit rural communities hardest, Deputy Nolan said.