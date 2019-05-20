Police intervention required for ‘distressed bullock’ on the loose
Police were called to an incident involving a “distressed bullock” on the loose earlier today, Monday, May 20, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
PSNI North Coast, which includes the Coleraine area, Co. Derry, released a brief statement on social media warning people to stay away.
“Police in Coleraine are dealing with an incident, a distressed bullock, on the public footway between Greenhall Highway and Coleraine West Community Centre.
“Please avoid the area,” the statement said.
A short while later, an update was provided: “The incident in the Greenhall Highway/Rope Walk area Coleraine involving ‘bullock’ has been resolved.
“There is no further danger to the community,” the statement concluded.
Renewed Info Appeal On Cattle Theft
Police have made a renewed appeal for information on cattle which were stolen from a farmyard in Co. Armagh in recent months.
Making the appeal, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Armagh gave details on the incident, which took place in February.
In a statement on social media, local members of the PSNI said: “Folks, we need your help with the report of cattle theft we’re investigating.
Some time between 7:00pm on Wednesday, February 20, and 8:00am on Thursday, February 21, it was reported that a number of cattle were stolen from a farmyard on Granemore Road in Tassagh including a female red Limousine and two black and white Belgian Blues.
Acknowledging the length of time since the incident, the PSNI made a renewed appeal asking if anyone who was in the area during the time of the theft saw “lorries in the area being driven suspiciously”.