Police intervention required for ‘distressed bullock’ on the loose

Police were called to an incident involving a “distressed bullock” on the loose earlier today, Monday, May 20, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

PSNI North Coast, which includes the Coleraine area, Co. Derry, released a brief statement on social media warning people to stay away.

“Police in Coleraine are dealing with an incident, a distressed bullock, on the public footway between Greenhall Highway and Coleraine West Community Centre.

“Please avoid the area,” the statement said.

A short while later, an update was provided: “The incident in the Greenhall Highway/Rope Walk area Coleraine involving ‘bullock’ has been resolved.



“There is no further danger to the community,” the statement concluded.

Advertisement

Renewed Info Appeal On Cattle Theft

Police have made a renewed appeal for information on cattle which were stolen from a farmyard in Co. Armagh in recent months.

Making the appeal, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Armagh gave details on the incident, which took place in February.

In a statement on social media, local members of the PSNI said: “Folks, we need your help with the report of cattle theft we’re investigating.

Some time between 7:00pm on Wednesday, February 20, and 8:00am on Thursday, February 21, it was reported that a number of cattle were stolen from a farmyard on Granemore Road in Tassagh including a female red Limousine and two black and white Belgian Blues.