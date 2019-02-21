Police appeal for information following overnight cattle theft
Police have appealed for information relating to the theft of a number of cattle in Co. Armagh overnight.
Issuing a statement over social media on the matter, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Armagh account said:
“Police in Armagh are investigating a report of a theft in the Tassagh area.”
“If you saw anything suspicious around the area of the Granemore Road, Tassagh, please get in contact with us on 101 ref: 233 21/02/19 or you can contact Crimestoppers on: 0800-555111,” the PSNI stated.
This follows on from the news earlier today that the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is asking its members to complete a short survey in order to gain an insight into the real extent of the impacts of rural crime – and why, despite this, many rural crimes go unreported.
As part of the survey, members are asked how they view rural crime as well as the official response they receive when reporting incidents.