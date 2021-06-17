Center Parcs Longford Forest is to submit a planning application to Longford County Council for an €85 million investment in the existing holiday resort, that would create 250 permanent jobs on completion.

A further 300 jobs would be created in the construction phase and the development will remain within the existing site boundary, the company has said. The resort is set in around 400ac of woodland.

Plans for the resort, which opened in July 2019, include the addition of 200 new lodges, as well the extension of existing leisure facilities, restaurants and cafés, and back-of-house facilities.

The resort currently employs around 1,000 people, with the majority of employees living within 15km of the resort.

Center Parcs will now commence detailed design and site survey work, as well as a programme of community engagement in advance of submitting a planning application, with a target date of the end of 2021 for the submission.

Center Parcs UK and Ireland CEO, Martin Dalby, said: “We are thrilled to be announcing our intention to invest further in Center Parcs Longford Forest.

“Despite a challenging year, we have great confidence in both our business and the Irish domestic tourism market, backed up by our extremely positive forward bookings for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

“This announcement is great news for Co. Longford, a significant investment which will generate more local jobs, opportunities for local suppliers, consultants and contractors, and a significant boost for the local and regional economy.”

Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar TD said:

“The company has made a huge effort to work with the local community and I’m sure that will continue with this further expansion, which will see €80m-€85m invested, 250 permanent jobs created and a further 300 during construction.”

Center Parcs Longford Forest has a dedicated team of conservation rangers who protect and nurture the woodland footprint on 400ac resort.