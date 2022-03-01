If there is one prominent sentiment among dealers at the moment it is that well looked after gear will find eager buyers, and so an upcoming auction at Fermoy, Co. Cork, is bound to attract a lot of attention.
A combination of long waiting lists and recent price hikes for new machinery has encouraged interest in good used equipment that has been well looked after and still has plenty of life left in it.
Tractors and loaders
The equipment to be sold is from a couple of local dairy farms, one of which also did some contracting, while the other was self reliant for all forage operations.
There will also be some surplus equipment from a firewood business in Cork city.
From the two farms, there is just the one tractor and one loader up for grabs. Both are from the larger dairy farm and both appear to be well kept and running smoothly.
The Volvo L45B loader was originally sold to Teagasc at Moorepark when it was used mainly for feeding rations. Its main job with the vendor was handling silage bales.
It has had all the centre pivot pins, bushes and shims replaced along with much of the central greasing system.
John Deere’s 10 series was a popular run of tractors that still maintain a great deal of respect. The 6410 offered 104hp and this example is now 22 years old, but still looking well.
The vender states that the only issue ever suffered is that of an air lock in the diesel line, this was fixed by the replacement of all the injection pumps seals, since when it has been “running like new”.
Balers and wrappers
There are three balers available, from three diferent manufacturers and all are said to be in good working order.
Mowers
Miscellaneous
Two further big ticket items available are a 24′-30′ Kuhn twin rotor rake and a Kuhn 8 rotor tedder, both of which have only seen light work and both of which were folded up in a shed when we called.
Other items include two slurry tankers, a McHale wrapper, a flat roller, two mounted sprayers (neither certified), a selection of gates, a MF 4-in-1 bucket as well as many other general pieces of machinery and farm equipment.
Cork auction details
The sale will be held at 6:00p.m on Thursday, March 10 at Cork Marts, Fermoy, Co. Cork. Bidding will be both live and online.
Viewing is available week commencing, Monday March 7.