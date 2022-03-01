If there is one prominent sentiment among dealers at the moment it is that well looked after gear will find eager buyers, and so an upcoming auction at Fermoy, Co. Cork, is bound to attract a lot of attention.

A combination of long waiting lists and recent price hikes for new machinery has encouraged interest in good used equipment that has been well looked after and still has plenty of life left in it.

Tractors and loaders

The equipment to be sold is from a couple of local dairy farms, one of which also did some contracting, while the other was self reliant for all forage operations.

There will also be some surplus equipment from a firewood business in Cork city.

From the two farms, there is just the one tractor and one loader up for grabs. Both are from the larger dairy farm and both appear to be well kept and running smoothly. Volvo L45B loader. The forks and adaptor frame will be sold as separate items

The Volvo L45B loader was originally sold to Teagasc at Moorepark when it was used mainly for feeding rations. Its main job with the vendor was handling silage bales.

It has had all the centre pivot pins, bushes and shims replaced along with much of the central greasing system.

John Deere 6410 comes with a 651 loader which has a longer reach than the standard item

John Deere’s 10 series was a popular run of tractors that still maintain a great deal of respect. The 6410 offered 104hp and this example is now 22 years old, but still looking well.

The vender states that the only issue ever suffered is that of an air lock in the diesel line, this was fixed by the replacement of all the injection pumps seals, since when it has been “running like new”.

Balers and wrappers

There are three balers available, from three diferent manufacturers and all are said to be in good working order. This Lely Welgar RP245 still has a full coat of paint on the pick-up bands. It was kept as a back-up machine Fitted with a granular applicator, this John Deere F440 also has wide tyres and recently replaced chains Always popular and with no fears over service or parts, the McHale FS 600 will attract a lot of interest Age unknown but still working perfectly, this Tanco wrapper has a Kubota engine and will wrap square or round bales

Mowers

Bought new last year, this Pottinger Novacat 302 has only worked for one season

Used on only the one farm, this McHale R3100 conditioner mower is as well kept as the rest of the machinery

Miscellaneous

Two further big ticket items available are a 24′-30′ Kuhn twin rotor rake and a Kuhn 8 rotor tedder, both of which have only seen light work and both of which were folded up in a shed when we called.

Other items include two slurry tankers, a McHale wrapper, a flat roller, two mounted sprayers (neither certified), a selection of gates, a MF 4-in-1 bucket as well as many other general pieces of machinery and farm equipment. One of two Amazone spreaders available, both appear to be clean and in GWO In regular use, this low level bale trailer is solidly built with a sound floor Another trailer with a sound floor is this twin axle dumper with tailgate Made by ‘Perfect’, this topper has has been keeping the paddocks fresh for just one season. The mudguards are a home crafted addition

Cork auction details

The sale will be held at 6:00p.m on Thursday, March 10 at Cork Marts, Fermoy, Co. Cork. Bidding will be both live and online.

Viewing is available week commencing, Monday March 7.