Pics: Firefighters facilitate rescue of cattle from slurry pit in Monaghan

Firefighters from Monaghan Fire and Civil Protection facilitated the rescue of cattle from a slurry pit in Castleblayney earlier this week.

Speaking to AgriLand, Dermot Brannigan, chief fire officer with Monaghan Fire and Civil Protection, said:

“Castleblayney Fire Service from Monaghan Fire and Civil Protection assisted in the scene safety to aid the rescue of five cows that had entered the tank of a slotted house on a rural farm in the Castleblayney area of Co. Monaghan.

Fire crews made the scene safe and monitored concentrations of various gases associated with agitated slurry during the removal of effluent from the tank.

“Other fire crews wearing appropriate PPE [personal protective equipment] and using breathing apparatus assisted in the process to removing the effluent.”

The rescue process was completed by an outside contractor once the slurry levels were lowered to a safe level, the chief fire officer added.

Following the successful completion of the operation, Brannigan highlighted two important safety points to be taken from the incident.

The public should not attempt to undertake a rescue in confined spaces similar to those of a slatted house without appropriate PPE and equipment; The flooring of slatted houses should be checked regularly for any deterioration in accordance with best farming safety practice. These, he said, are as follows:

As previously noted by AgriLand, the estimated lifespan of a slatted floor is 20-25 years, so any farms with slats that are in for that long or are getting close to that should really consider getting them checked out.

For good practice, it’s no harm for farmers to check their slats regardless of how long they are in to see what condition they are in.

The entire slatted floor area should be examined. Farmers should keep an eye out for any signs of exposed steel, cracks, surface damage or sagging.

A good way to see if the slats have sagged is by placing a straight edge across the centre of the slats.