Dairygold increases its price for November milk

Dairygold has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price, announcing a slight increase for November milk.

In a brief statement today (Thursday, December 17), a spokesperson for the southern cooperative said:

Dairygold has increased its November Quoted Milk Price by 0.5cpl to 32.25cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

“This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 41.9c/L based on average November milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold.

“Notwithstanding that the shadow of COVID-19 and Brexit prevail over dairy markets, there has been some market positivity in recent weeks.

“As is customary, the board will continue to review milk price on a month by month basis,” the spokesperson concluded.

Earlier today, Carbery Group announced its decision to hold its milk price.

A spokesperson for the group said:

“Carbery has maintained its milk price for November.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – this will result in an average price for November of 32.4c/L, inclusive of VAT.

“This price is inclusive of 1c/L in support which continues to be paid from the stability fund.