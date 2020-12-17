Carbery Group announces November milk price

Carbery Group has become the latest processor to announce its November milk price, revealing its decision to hold its current figure.

In a brief statement to AgriLand today (Thursday, December 17), a spokesperson for the west Cork group said:

“Carbery has maintained its milk price for November.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – this will result in an average price for November of 32.4c/L, inclusive of VAT.

“This price is inclusive of 1c/L in support which continues to be paid from the stability fund.

“The price is exclusive of somatic cell count [SCC] or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops,” the spokesperson concluded.

Other processors

Earlier this week, Kerry Group announced an increase of 0.5c/L on last month’s price, offering 31.5c/L including VAT for last month’s milk.

This compares to a figure for October supplies of 31c/L.

Last week, Glanbia said it will pay its member milk suppliers 31.5c/L including VAT for November creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is based on a base price of 30.18c/L including VAT for last month’s milk, unchanged from the previous month.

A payment of 0.5c/L will be made on all November milk supplies to mark the launch of Glanbia Ireland’s Operation Biodiversity initiative, which aims to drive increased planting of native trees and hedgerows in the Irish countryside.

This additional payment means the overall payment will rise 0.5c/L for November, Glanbia said.

On Friday (December 11), Lakeland followed with its price, announcing a special bonus for last month’s milk.

In the Republic of Ireland, an unchanged base price of 32.28c/L including VAT and lactose will be paid for milk supplied in November.

A normal out-of-season bonus applies for November. A special bonus of 1c/L plus VAT will also be paid for November milk, the co-op said.