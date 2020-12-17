Carbery Group announces November milk price
Carbery Group has become the latest processor to announce its November milk price, revealing its decision to hold its current figure.
In a brief statement to AgriLand today (Thursday, December 17), a spokesperson for the west Cork group said:
“Carbery has maintained its milk price for November.
If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – this will result in an average price for November of 32.4c/L, inclusive of VAT.
“This price is inclusive of 1c/L in support which continues to be paid from the stability fund.
“The price is exclusive of somatic cell count [SCC] or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops,” the spokesperson concluded.
Other processors
Earlier this week, Kerry Group announced an increase of 0.5c/L on last month’s price, offering 31.5c/L including VAT for last month’s milk.
This compares to a figure for October supplies of 31c/L.
Last week, Glanbia said it will pay its member milk suppliers 31.5c/L including VAT for November creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
This is based on a base price of 30.18c/L including VAT for last month’s milk, unchanged from the previous month.
This additional payment means the overall payment will rise 0.5c/L for November, Glanbia said.
On Friday (December 11), Lakeland followed with its price, announcing a special bonus for last month’s milk.
In the Republic of Ireland, an unchanged base price of 32.28c/L including VAT and lactose will be paid for milk supplied in November.
In Northern Ireland, Lakeland will pay a base price of 26.55p/L for November milk. This is the same base price as October. A normal out-of-season bonus of 3p/L applies for November milk, while a special bonus of 1p/L will also apply.