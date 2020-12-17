Making the ultimate online Christmas experience…on tractors

The ultimate Christmas experience on tractors is set to be broadcast online this weekend as the ‘Christmas Tractors of Nenagh’ prepare to unveil their latest extravaganza – all in aid of two fantastic causes.

To get a bit of background ahead of the main event – which is set to be published as a video online on Facebook this Saturday, December 19, at 7:00pm – AgriLand had a chat with event organiser Albert Purcell.

Albert explained that the festive fundraiser is run by the Agricultural Contractors of North Tipperary – with all funds raised from the “snowy” showcase set to go to farming charity Embrace FARM and local cause Billy’s Recovery.

The latter cause, the organiser said, is in aid of young Billy Goulding.

Billy is a young kid here from Cloughjordan; when he was two years-of-age he suddenly got a virus and was paralysed from the neck down.

“He’s from a farming family, his parents are Victor and Eileen. He’s doing very well but he needs constant care,” Albert said.

Going virtual

While in recent years, the Christmas Tractors of Nenagh have held a popular festive tractor run through the town of Nenagh attracting thousands to the Tipperary town since 2018 – however, Covid-19 and its impacts have forced a rethink on this year’s event.

As a result, the whole thing has gone virtual – meaning people across the world can tune in to see the antics, regardless of location.

Outlining what viewers can expect to see on Saturday, Albert said:

“We’ll have Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daffy Duck, Frosty, Olaf, Paw Patrol, Rudolf, we’ve a sleigh that we built that was actually over €3,000 in costs; we’ve a reindeer that moves and flies through the air, we’ve a snowman on a tractor that’s flying in the air – it has been huge.

“The lads put in the effort – the Agricultural Contractors of North Tipperary.

26 people will be in the parade, driving tractors and a few trailers, a big bailer, a silage harvester, a loading shovel – and they’re all done up to the last.

“Abbey Machinery came on as a main sponsor this year; it’s actually covering the cost of the sleigh because we wouldn’t be able to cover that amount of money.

“They’ve come on board for a couple of years and as a local manufacturer here in Nenagh it’s great to have them on board. They’ll have a float in it too.”

Reasons behind the event

Commenting on why they came together to fundraise for Embrace FARM, Albert explained:

“A very good friend of ours who was an agricultural contractor in north Tipperary was fatally injured in July 2011, Brendan Kelly. His partner Angela Hogan is very involved with Embrace FARM.

The guys were very close to Brendan and it took us seven years to get our heads around it. When this idea came up we decided to just go with the Agricultural Contractors in North Tipperary.

“Angela puts up a trophy every year in memory of Brendan. It’s not a competition because it goes around really to everyone but it’s just to mark his memory and not forget him.

“It’s guaranteed to ‘snow’ in Nenagh on the night – there’s always snow in the parade – we’ve a big snow machine on a tractor.

“We have a GoFundMe page set up; you’ll see the link on our Facebook page. Also, fair play to Embrace FARM, it has set up a text service; if you text the word ‘FARM’ to 50300 each text donates €4 of which a minimum of €3.60 goes to the charities.