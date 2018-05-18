Pics and prices: Weanling bulls sell to a top call of €3.35/kg at Carnaross Mart

Carnaross Mart’s weekly weanling bull, heifer and suckler cow sale took place on Tuesday evening last (May 15). Farmers were active around the rings and showed interest in store-type animals. Heifers – suitable for breeding – also proved popular.

Bulls

150 weanling bulls went under the hammer and a 98% clearance rate was achieved; only four animals went unsold.

Bulls sold for €1.75-3.35/kg. The plainer stock – particularly of dairy origin – proved to be a more difficult trade and realised the lower prices.

Heifers

144 heifers were on offer on the night and these lots traded for €1.60-2.84/kg. Again, dairy-influenced, plainer cattle were a more difficult trade. A 77% clearance rate was achieved in this ring.

A number of pedigree Limousin cows with Angus calves at foot were also on offer. The best of these was a 2013-born cow with a bull calf at foot. She sold for €1,880.

Furthermore, an Angus cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot made €2,400.

Monday’s sale

The trade was reported to be brisk for all types of stock at Carnaross Mart on Monday last. On the day, some 900 animals went under the hammer at the Meath-based venue – a slightly smaller entry of cattle on the previous week’s sale.

Good-quality continental stock dominated the sale; however, plainer stock – particularly of dairy origin – proved to be a more difficult trade.

Sample bullock prices: Advertisement Charolais: 370kg – €940 or €2.54/kg;

Limousin: 450kg – €1,230 or €2.73/kg;

Charolais: 460kg – €1,200 or €2.60/kg;

Belgian Blue: 675kg – €1,525 or €2.25/kg;

Hereford: 740kg – €1,650 or €2.22/kg;

Simmental: 315kg – €860 or €2.73/kg.

Moving to heifers, a “great” trade was reported and a 95% clearance rate was achieved.

Sample heifer prices: Charolais: 340kg – €905 or €2.66/kg;

Limousin: 275kg – €790 or €2.87/kg;

Charolais: 515kg – €1,270 or €2.46/kg;

Charolais: 610kg – €1,470 or €2.40/kg;

Simmental: 510kg – €1,300 or €2.54/kg;

Limousin: 665kg – €1,465 or €2.20/kg.

80 dry cows were on offer and 100% clearance rate was achieved in this ring.

Sample dry cow prices: Charolais: 725kg – €1,545 or €2.13/kg;

Limousin: 580kg – €1,320 or €2.27/kg;

Limousin: 715kg – €1,535 or €2.14/kg;

Friesian: 525kg – €1,080 or €2.05/kg;

Hereford: 630kg – €1,270 or €2.01/kg;

Belgian Blue: 880kg – €1,755 or €1.99/kg.

This week, in the calf ring, numbers were back slightly. However, they are still higher than the corresponding period in 2017.

Friesian calves – suitable for export – traded at €90-190/head, while farmers were willing to pay up to €210/head to secure Friesian bulls.

Angus and Hereford bulls sold to a top price of €360/head; Angus heifers made a top call of €365/head.