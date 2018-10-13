Pics and prices: Suckler-bred stock dominate the sale at Ballyjamesduff Mart

A slightly smaller sale than normal took place at Ballyjamesduff Mart on Tuesday last, October 9. This was mainly due to a reduced entry of weanlings on the day.

There seems to be some confidence back among farmers and a good trade all round was reported by the mart’s manager John Tevlin.

John highlighted that forward, short-keep cattle were popular and some farmers in the area are in a good position feed wise. This, he said, is helping the trade.

Heifers, bullocks, weanlings and some dry cows were presented for sale and an almost full clearance was recorded on the day.

Heifers

Fleshed and short-keep heifers went under the hammer at the Cavan-based venue, with the main demand for good-quality continentals.

In addition, farmers were also in the market for some lighter store heifers; but again, quality was the main driver of price.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the sale price.

Weanlings

Weanling heifers and bulls also passed through the ring on the day. These lots met a strong demand and a good clearance was recorded.

Advertisement

Good-quality continental weanlings were the best trade, with farmer buyers interested in these lots. However, comparing these to the lighter dairy-influenced weanlings on offer, demand was poorer.

Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 160kg – €500 or €3.12/kg;

Charolais: 350kg – €850 or €2.42/kg;

Charolais: 280kg – €800 or €2.85/kg;

Charolais: 330kg – €875 or €2.65/kg;

Charolais: 450kg – €1,000 or €2.22/kg.

Numbers were back in this ring. However, a special weanling show and sale took place on Wednesday night (October 10) and another weanling sale is scheduled to take place next Wednesday (October 17).

Sample bull prices: Limousin: 240kg – €655 or €2.72/kg;

Charolais: 240kg – €670 or €2.79/kg;

Charolais: 420kg – €1,185 or €2.82/kg;

Charolais: 390kg – €1,010 or €2.58/kg;

Charolais: 470kg – €1,020 or €2.17/kg.

Bullocks

In the bullock ring, there was a good demand for quality, short-keep bullocks; forward stores from 500kg to 600kg were also a firm trade. Both farmers and factory agents competed for stock.

Cows

John described the dry cow trade as being steady, stating that there is a good demand for manufacturing beef at the moment.

Sample dry cow prices: Limousin: 560kg – €910 or €1.62/kg;

Charolais: 710kg – €1,540 or €2.16/kg;

Friesian: 550kg – €840 or €1.52/kg;

Charolais: 540kg – €1,060 or €1.96/kg.

Next Tuesday’s sale will feature 15 in-calf Friesian heifers and five maiden Friesian heifers. On Wednesday, Simmental and Shorthorn breeding heifers will be on offer.

In addition, there will be a clearance sale of a pedigree Limousin herd on Wednesday and some in-calf continental heifers will be offered for sale; a number of Saler cows and calves will also go under the hammer.