Check out the latest roles available in the agri sector

Every month a number of vacancies become available in the agriculture sector, providing people with the opportunity to change their career path.

A list of the jobs on offer can be viewed over on AgriRecruit.ie.

Outlet parts manager

Meath Farm Machinery – a leading John Deere dealership – is currently looking to hire an outlet parts manager to become a part of its expanding team.

The right candidate will be tasked with running the company’s parts department in its Cavan depot.

Anyone thinking of applying must be motivated, ambitious and have between three and five years’ experience in a similar role. The deadline for applications closes at 5:30pm on Friday, November 2. Interviews will take place the following week. Click here for more information

Group marketing manager

As well as this, Meath Farm Machinery is in the market for a group marketing manager.

Anyone thinking of applying should be driven, ambitious and have creative flair. Candidates must have three years’ experience in a similar role.

The role is initially for a fixed three-month period to cover maternity leave. Hours can be flexible to attract the right candidate, while remuneration will depend on experience. Click here for more information

Commercial nutritionist

Inform nutrition is interested in hiring a commercial nutritionist.

The key responsibilities of the role will include developing sales of premix and innovative products to existing and new customers, as well as helping to develop new products in conjunction with the technical team.

Applicants must have an agriculture or science degree. Previous commercial nutritionist experience and a network in the industry would be a distinct advantage.

The closing date for applications has been set as Friday, October 26. Click here for more information