Agriland made the trip to Athenry Mart yesterday, Monday, May 23, for the mart’s sale of sheep which saw a strong showing of spring lambs and cull ewes on offer.

While spring lambs and cull ewes dominated throughput at Athenry on Monday, hogget numbers and ewes with lambs at foot were small in comparison.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. Weighing 46kg, this pen of lambs sold for €170/head These 41kg lambs sold for €156/head These two 50kg lambs sold for €174 a piece Weighing 47.5kg, this pen of lambs sold for €172/head These 42kg lambs sold for €160/head Weighing 40.5kg, this pen of lambs sold for €160/head This lot of lambs weighing 48kg sold for €173/head These 63kg hogget ewes sold for €180/head Weighing 53kg, this pen of hogget ewes sold for €173/head These two ewes weighing 125kg sold for €230 a piece

Looking at the spring lambs first, numbers were up on the previous week with prices reaching a high of €175/head.

Looking at the trade for spring lambs on the day, 50kg plus lambs sold from €172/head up to €175/head.

45-49kg lambs sold from €160/head up to €172/head, with the majority in this weight category selling from €165/head up to €168/head.

40-43kg lambs traded in general from €151/head up to €160/head, with some quality lots making up to €165-167/head.

The lightest lambs on offer at 36kg sold for €124/head.

Hogget numbers once again were small this week as is the case at this stage of the year but were met with a good trade, with prices reaching €180/head for 63kg hogget ewes.

The general run of prices on the day ranged from €160/head up to €180/head with many selling between €170/head and €176/head.

A strong showing of cull ewes were presented for sale at Athenry with over three rows of pens on offer.

Prices broke €200/head once again but not to the same extent as previous weeks.

Two ewes weighing 125kg sold for a high of €230 a piece with a 144kg ram selling for €242/head.

Heavy ewes sold from €160/head up to €190/head with lighter ewes trading from €110/head up to €150/head in general.