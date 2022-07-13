Agriland made the trip to Athenry Mart on Monday (July 11) where lamb prices topped €165/head.

Nearly five rows of lambs were on offer, with many of the lambs falling into the 43-48kg weight bracket.

The cull ewe trade continued in fine form, with prices breaking €200 once again.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. This pen of 49kg lambs sold for €165/head Weighing 48kg, this pen of lambs sold for €155/head The hammer fell on these 46kg ewe lambs at €152/head This pen of 43.5kg lambs sold for €150/head Weighing 51kg, this pen of lambs sold for €160/head This lot of 48kg lambs swapped hands at €150/head Weighing 47kg, this pen of lambs sold for €155/head These 39kg lambs sold for €131/head Weighing 45.5kg, this pen of traded hands at €152/head These 70kg ewes sold for €108/head These heavy ewes weighing 97kg sold for €194/head The four ewes weighing 102kg sold for €200, while the 116kg ram sold for €204 This pen of 39kg ewe lambs sold for €131/head

Looking at the trade for lambs, prices for those over 50kg ranged from €155/head up to €161/head.

The top price on the day for lambs went to a pen of quality 49kg lambs which sold for €165/head.

Lambs in the 45-49kg weight bracket traded from €145/head up to €156/head, in general.

42-44kg lambs sold from €125/head up to €140/head, with some lots, particularly lambs weighing 44kg, selling up to €150/head in cases.

Turning to the cull ewe trade, again, strong demand was met with a brisk trade, which saw prices reach a high of €202 for a 102kg ewe.

Prices for those heavy ewes generally ran from €155/head up to €195/head. A good proportion of the ewes entered into the sale weighed in the 70-80kg weight bracket and these sold from €4125/head up to €150-160/head.

Topping prices across the board was a 116kg ram, not fit for breeding, that sold for €204/head.