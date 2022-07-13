Agriland made the trip to Athenry Mart on Monday (July 11) where lamb prices topped €165/head.
Nearly five rows of lambs were on offer, with many of the lambs falling into the 43-48kg weight bracket.
The cull ewe trade continued in fine form, with prices breaking €200 once again.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.
Looking at the trade for lambs, prices for those over 50kg ranged from €155/head up to €161/head.
The top price on the day for lambs went to a pen of quality 49kg lambs which sold for €165/head.
Lambs in the 45-49kg weight bracket traded from €145/head up to €156/head, in general.
42-44kg lambs sold from €125/head up to €140/head, with some lots, particularly lambs weighing 44kg, selling up to €150/head in cases.
Turning to the cull ewe trade, again, strong demand was met with a brisk trade, which saw prices reach a high of €202 for a 102kg ewe.
Prices for those heavy ewes generally ran from €155/head up to €195/head. A good proportion of the ewes entered into the sale weighed in the 70-80kg weight bracket and these sold from €4125/head up to €150-160/head.
Topping prices across the board was a 116kg ram, not fit for breeding, that sold for €204/head.
