On Thursday (November 10) Agriland made the trip to Loughrea Mart for its weekly sheep sale.

The sale was dominated by lambs weighing 40kg+ which is usually the case in Loughrea with only a handful of lambs weighing less than 40kg.

Prices surpassed what was seen the previous Thursday, with lambs over 50kg reaching a high of €151/head.

Looking at the trade, starting with those heavy lambs of 51-52kg, this is where competition was most fierce with butcher activity coming to the fore for fleshed lambs pushing prices to €149-151/head.

Lambs attracting the interest of factory agents weighing 47-50kg traded from €135/head up to €142/head.

Lambs in the 40-44kg weight bracket sold from €110/head up to €125/head with factory agents also active here, particularly 43-44kg lambs.

While lambs weighing from 36-39kg were selling from just over €80/head up to €95/head.