On Thursday (November 10) Agriland made the trip to Loughrea Mart for its weekly sheep sale.

The sale was dominated by lambs weighing 40kg+ which is usually the case in Loughrea with only a handful of lambs weighing less than 40kg.

Prices surpassed what was seen the previous Thursday, with lambs over 50kg reaching a high of €151/head.

Looking at the trade, starting with those heavy lambs of 51-52kg, this is where competition was most fierce with butcher activity coming to the fore for fleshed lambs pushing prices to €149-151/head.

Lambs attracting the interest of factory agents weighing 47-50kg traded from €135/head up to €142/head.

Lambs in the 40-44kg weight bracket sold from €110/head up to €125/head with factory agents also active here, particularly 43-44kg lambs.

While lambs weighing from 36-39kg were selling from just over €80/head up to €95/head.

Click on the gallery below and scroll across for a flavour of the sales on the day.

This lot of 46kg lambs sold for €125/head
This pen of 38.3kg store lambs sold for €95/head
These 4 ewe lambs weighing 42.5kg sold for €117/head
Weighing 52.4kg on average, this pen of lambs sold for €151/head
Hitting the scales at 47.7kg this pen of lambs sold for €135/head
The pen on the left weighing 43.5kg sold for €110/head with the pen on the right weighing the same selling for €120/head
These 51.6kg lambs sold for €142/head
These 41.2kg forward stores sold for €118/head
This lot of 45.6kg lambs exchanged hands at €125/head
Weighing 48.3kg, this pen of lambs sold for €136/head
Another pen of forward stores, this time weighing 41.3kg sold for €113/head
The two lambs on the left weighing 53kg sold for €150/head with the two 60kg lambs on the right making €151/head
Another heavy pen of lambs, this time weighing 51.7kg that sold for €149/head
This lot of 88.7kg ewes sold for €125/head
These two 80kg ewes sold for €114/head
LAMB PRICES LOUGHREA MART PICS AND PRICES SHEEP SALE