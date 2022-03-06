On Tuesday, March 1, Agriland made the trip down to Blessington Mart in Co. Wicklow for its weekly sheep sale, which saw prices for cull ewes reach €200/head.

Overall, the trade for cull ewes outshone the rest of what was on offer on the day. It was up €8-10/head on the previous week according to the mart’s manager, John Doyle, who also noted that the numbers entered to the sale were down on last week.

The hogget trade wasn’t quite as lively as the cull ewe trade, but it was still steady on what was seen the week before.

This ewe weighing 94kg sold for €178

This pen of ewes weighing 72.5kg sold for €138/head

This lot of ewes weighing 82.5kg sold for €160/head

Weighing 88.5kg, these two ewes sold for €148 a piece

This 100kg ewe sold for €184

This pen of ewes weighing 76kg sold for €160/head

This lot of nine ewes weighing 77.5kg sold for €154/head

This lot of 14 hoggets weighing 52kg sold for 150/head

These seven stores at 31.3kg sold for €97/head

These ewe lambs weighing 39.7kg sold for €131/head

This mixed lot of hoggets weighing 52.9kg sold for €147/head

These wether lambs weighing 57kg sold for €152/head

Another pen of ewe lambs weighing 39.5kg sold for €132/head

These 57.2kg hoggets sold for €156/head

Light store ewes with little flesh cover sold generally from €70/head up to €98/head. Ewes in the 70-80kg weight bracket traded from just under €100 and sold up to €140 in general – with the exception of two pens of 76kg and 77.5kg ewes that sold for €160/head and €154/head, respectively.

Ewes weighing 80-85kg sold for €125-160/head, with ewes over 85kg selling for €140/head up to €178/head. Two brutes of ewes averaging 114kg topped the sale at €200 a piece.

The hogget trade wasn’t firing like the cull ewe trade was. However, there was no shortage of buyers both ringside and online for finished and store types – and demand was still strong for whatever hoggets did come through the ring.

The trade for hoggets could be described as steady across the board.

Looking at those butcher-type hoggets, there weren’t many in supply. However, the ones that sold made from €152-156/head.

Factory hoggets traded from €145/head up to €152/head and forward stores sold from €125/head up to €142/head, with longer keep stores selling anywhere from €90/head up to €120-125/head.