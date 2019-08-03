Period residence with an old mill on 171ac to go under the hammer in Gorey

Warren Estates brings to the market an outstanding residential holding on circa 171ac, including high-quality agricultural land. It is for sale in seven lots and includes stone outbuildings and an old mill house.

The lots are located at Ballyconlore and Coolnagloose Inch, Gorey, Co. Wexford. It is an executor sale on behalf of the late Michael Kinsella.

Ballyconlore House enjoys a most picturesque rural setting. While offering all the benefits of tranquil country living, it is literally on the doorstep of the bustling and progressive towns of Gorey and Arklow, each only 10km away.

The property is extremely well located, what with being only 2km from Inch Village and 3km from Kilanerin Village. It is within a short drive of towns, local amenities and less than five minutes’ drive from Exit 22 on the M11, with Dublin less than an hour’s drive north.

7 lots

This fine Georgian residence and farmyard is nicely set back from the road, on a private tree-lined avenue. It enjoys great seclusion and total privacy.

The land itself is in excellent heart and has been well farmed over the years. It is a mixture of tillage and grassland and has extensive frontage to a number of local roads.

Lot 1

Lot 1 is on 39.33ac (15.91ha) at Coolnagloose; it is guiding at €350,000. This parcel of land, currently in grass, is laid out as three interconnecting fields.

It has some 800m of frontage to a local road along the southern boundary, while it has some road frontage to another two roads. The River Inch runs along its northern boundary.

Lot 2

Lot 2 is on 7ac (2.8ha); it is guiding at €70,000. This is a delightful small parcel of land that is accessed from a private lane.

Originally, this plot had a residence and the tree-lined avenue down to the property is still clearly visible. The old stone-built dwelling is now only a ruin but is surrounded by lovely mature trees.

A large portion of the site is in grassland, as well as in good heart. The River Inch runs along one border.

Lot 3

Lot 3 is 34ac (13.7ha); it is guiding at €400,000. The land is encompassed in one large field and is all in tillage at present.

It has extensive frontage (over 500m) and direct access to a local road. The Mill Race Stream runs along the northern boundary.

Lot 4

Lot 4 is on 27ac (10.9ha); it is guiding at €350,000. It includes the period residence with the old mill and outbuildings.

The centre piece of this stunning farm is the Georgian residence with the old mill. This period property was constructed in the late 18th century and the three-bay, two-storey house was originally the residence for the miller.

The house was inhabited well into the 21st century and, while it is now in need of renovation, it retains many of its charming original features.

The ground floor accommodation comprises: an entrance porch; a hall; a living room; a sitting room; a kitchen; a larder; and a bathroom. Upstairs includes a landing and three bedrooms.

In addition to the residence is the delightful stone-built corn mill. This building probably pre-dates the main house and, in its hayday, was the mill serving the nearby area and Borleigh Estate.

While milling ceased in 1948, the mill itself retains many of the original working mechanisms, including the remains of the old wheel.

Around the house are a number of lovely old stone outbuildings and a more recent haybarn. There is also a large pond which fed the water to drive the mill.

Outbuildings include: A mill;

A mud house;

A haybarn; and

A base for a silage pit.

Lot 5

Lot 5 is on 45.3ac (18.33ha); it is guiding at €540,000. This parcel is situated to the west of the local road and is in three fields at present. Two of the fields are in tillage, with the remaining one in grass.

These lands have almost 400m of frontage to the local road, while the field in grass also has some 400m to another secondary road.

Lot 6

Lot 6 is on 18.5ac (7.46ha); it is guiding at €180,000. It comprises two interconnecting fields which are accessed from a secondary road. These have about 200m of frontage to this road and both fields are in grass at present.

Meanwhile, lot 7 is the entire; it is guiding at €1.9 million.

Further information

The lands at Gorey are to go under the hammer at a public auction, taking place at 3:00pm on Thursday, August 22, at the Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey.

According to Niall Slattery, the agent facilitating the sale, there has been some interest from abroad – centred around the residence on lot 4 – but there has mainly been enquiries from the local areas.

“Lot 4 could suit someone from outside the area; however, the surrounding lots would suit local farmers as they would make a lovely site.”

A review of the lots are as below: Lot 1: 39.33ac – guiding at €350,000;

Lot 2: 7ac – guiding at €70,000;

Lot 3: 34ac – guiding at €400,000;

Lot 4: 27ac – guiding at €350,000;

Lot 5: 45.3ac – guiding at €540,000;

Lot 6: 18.5ac – guiding at €180,000;

Lot 7: circa 171ac – guiding at €1.9 million.

Further information can be found on Warren Estates’ Facebook page.