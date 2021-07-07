A range of new of measures to ensure communities nationwide will benefit from renewable energy has been launched.

The package includes:

Targeted supports for communities who want to develop their own renewable projects;

Good-practice principles that will ensure communities benefit from funds generated by other renewable energy projects in their locality;

A new steering board to guide the development of the community energy sector.

The Programme for Government commits to a ‘renewables revolution’ and reaffirms the challenging national ambition of at least 70% renewable electricity by 2030, according to the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

To meet this target, the programme notes that communities will play their part and, more broadly, government will provide support to renewable electricity projects through the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS).

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, launched the energy package today (July 7) and in doing so, said:

“We have seen in other countries, like Germany, that direct citizen and community involvement in the green-energy revolution both benefits communities and builds support for the radical transformation we need to make to reach our climate goals. Seven community projects successful in the first RESS auction

“We’ve already seen seven community projects – five solar and two wind projects – succeed in our first Renewable Energy Support Scheme auction. I want to build on this by providing communities with the expertise they need to develop more of these projects.”

Energy creation

A new Community Enabling Framework will assist and support communities through the complex process of electricity generation.

Developed by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), it will provide a range of technical and financial supports at the various stages in the lifecycle of a renewable project including trusted advisors who will work closely with communities.

The framework will “de-risk the project development process for communities and will drive delivery on our ambitious community energy targets,” he said.

RESS

Community projects are supported in a separate category within the RESS.

However, all projects, including the 61 commercial projects, are required to set up a community benefit fund (CBF). This ensures that, in all cases, some of the benefits of renewable energy generation are shared with those who live locally, usually in rural communities.

The first wave of projects in the scheme will see almost €4 million in CBF being spent in local communities each year.

A good-practice handbook for RESS CBFs sets out how the funds can be best employed, for instance in supporting local climate action and biodiversity initiatives.

In addition, the SEAI is launching a national register of these funds which will ensure appropriate reporting and transparency across the years ahead.

The commitments in this scheme will help develop sustainable community energy projects across the country, and will support rural regeneration, social cohesion, capacity-building and community development.

Speaking just before the first meeting of the new RESS Communities Steering Board, MinisterRyan said:

“Communities developing their own electricity generation projects is a new and exciting sector in our energy system. I want to ensure communities have a say in directing how this sector evolves.

“I have established a steering board, which includes several community representatives and advocates, as well as academic experts, to advise me on policy and implementation.”

“Supporting communities in this way is good for the renewable sector, the green economy and rural Ireland.”