Overall National Organic Award goes to Wexford

Wexford-based Irish Country Meats received the overall award at this year’s Bord Bia National Organic Awards 2018. The event took place on Wednesday, October 10.

The award was accepted on behalf of the company by managing director Joe Hyland who said: “To be recognised in the home market in this way means a lot to us.”

Irish Country Meats also took the Retail Award for its Good Herdsmen’s Organic Half Leg of Lamb.

Hyland explained that the product was developed and marketed to meet a new opportunity driven by consumer demand for an organic option.

Commenting on the awards, the Minister of State for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle, said: “The quality of Irish organic produce entered for these awards highlights – once again – that Irish organic food is of a high quality and can readily compete on the world stage.

It’s a sector with a bright future and, before the end of this year, we will be publishing the strategy for its development towards the year 2025.

Speaking at this year’s awards, Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, said: “It’s very exciting to see such a broad variety of producers and products represented at this year’s event. It demonstrates why Irish consumers are increasingly choosing to include organic in their weekly shop.”

Advertisement