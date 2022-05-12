Despite the majority of the population wanting to improve biodiversity, more than half are unsure of how they can do so, according to findings from a survey carried out by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The survey, which was undertaken as part of the OPW’s Biodiversity Action Strategy, found that 56% of the population do not know how they can help to improve biodiversity even though 90% of people are willing to play their part.

The launch of the OPW’s Biodiversity Action Strategy coincides with increased public awareness and concern about biodiversity. This awareness is heightened amongst the younger cohorts with up to 70% of young people ‘occasionally’ or ‘frequently’ discussing the topic with their parents, grandparents, or guardians.

Despite this, the survey findings have shown that a significant knowledge gap remains, as it revealed that one in four people are unaware of any endangered species in Ireland.

Biodiversity Action Strategy

In an attempt to address declining biodiversity head on, the OPW have launched the strategy to outline how it will work towards promoting and protecting ecosystems, habitats and protect vital species.

Spanning the coming five years, the strategy is comprised of 48 specific actions across five themes that it will undertake to embed biodiversity into all areas of its working brief.

These actions include a proposal for the development of a ‘Homes for Wildlife’ programme which would designate and adapt lands, buildings and waterways to provide habitats for wildlife. Safe roosing sites for bats, nesting sites for birds and shelter for pollinators would all be included under this programme.

The OPW estimate that impact of the strategy will be felt across 100 offices, 780 heritage sites, 5,700ac of gardens and parkland, 11,500km of drainage channels and 142 flood relief schemes. Launching the strategy today (May 12), Minister for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan T.D. said:

“We are learning more about nature and our dependency on nature, all of the time. We need to do more. As an organisation, the OPW is committed to doing more to protect and enhance Ireland’s biodiversity.

“The publication of our new Biodiversity Action Strategy is a vital step which will guide our work as we meet this challenge. We also encourage the public to help us as we work across all OPW sites to secure the future for biodiversity in our country,” he continued.

Biodiversity Week

Biodiversity week, which takes place from May 15 to May 23, will see the OPW host events at many of its sites across Ireland to engage with the public on the importance of biodiversity.

Events include dawn chorus walks at Castletown House and Parkland in Kildare, dusk bat walks at Kilkenny Castle, free endangered plant tours at Daniel O’Connell’s home in Kerry and educational talks in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.