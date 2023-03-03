The first seven weeks of 2023 has seen a strong start to Irish calf export numbers, with just over 13,000 calves exported as of Sunday, February 19.

This marks an increase of 120% or just under 7,200 head of additional calves exported compared to figures from the same time period last year.

The Netherlands has been the standout destination for Irish calves to date this year, with over 6,300 head making their way to the country in the first seven weeks of 2023. This is up 282% from the 1,650 head of calves that had been exported from Ireland to the Netherlands in the same time period of 2022.

In 2022, a total of 95,000 Irish calves were exported to the Netherlands. This accounted for more than half of the total number of calves exported last year.

Irish calf exports to Spain are up 34% on last year to just under 5,000 head.

In 2022, Spain was an important market for both dairy and beef-sired calves with 55,000 Irish calves exported to the country in total.

The table below shows Irish calf exports by destination in the first seven weeks of 2021,2022 and 2023: 2021 2022 2023 2022/23 Netherlands – 1,656 6,325 282% Spain 3,569 3,723 4,978 34% Poland – – 1,125 – Italy 261 267 572 114% Northern Ireland 1,024 304 109 -64% Other 2 2 5 150% Total 4,856 5,952 13,114 120% Source: DAFM

Interestingly, 1,100 Irish calves have been exported to Poland in the first seven weeks of 2023. There were no Irish calves exported to the country in the first seven weeks of last year or the year before.

The table below shows live cattle exports by type in the first seven weeks of 2021, 2022, and 2023: 2021 2022 2023 2021/23 2022/23 Calves 4,856 5,952 13,114 +170% +120% Weanlings 3,565 4,108 5,749 +61% +40% Stores 1,862 2,195 1,485 -20% -32% Adult Cattle 5,984 6,108 4,294 -28% -30% Total 16,267 18,363 24,642 +51% +34% Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, calf and weanling exports have increased on last year while store and adult cattle exports have both dipped in numbers.

A strong cow trade and a strong demand for store cattle lead by a positive beef trade to date this year are likely some of the main factors causing the drop in store and adult cattle exports.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further cattle export updates.