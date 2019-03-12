Output price index shows 17% annual drop for calves

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the agricultural output price index for calves declined by 17.2% in the 12 months up to January 2019.

This was accompanied by an 8.5% drop in the output price for cattle excluding calves; this figure was identical to the overall drop in animal output, including pigs, sheep and poultry.

According to the data released today (Tuesday, March 12), pigs also declined in that 12 month period by 2.7%, while sheep increased by 4.2% and poultry by 1.5%.

Looking at animal products, these declined annually by 11.1% as a result of an 11.5% decrease in milk and a 2.5% drop in wool; eggs increased by 4%.

These figures, when taken together, reflect an overall 3.6% decrease in the agricultural output price index.

Crop output rose by 36.8% from January 2018 to January 2019 as a result of a 43.1% increase in cereal output (including seeds) and a 118.9% increase in potatoes (including seeds); the output for vegetables was unchanged over the 12-month period.

Advertisement

Input

The CSO also provided the figures for the agricultural input price index for the same time frame; this shows a 5.7% increase, largely as a result of an 11.3% rise in feed prices, and a 9.4% rise in fertiliser prices.

All the sub-indices for feed, across several sectors, saw notable increases, most of which were in excess of 10%.

These included a 12.3% increase in feed for calves, closely followed by a 12.2% increase in feed for cattle excluding calves.

Feed for pigs and poultry were up by 11.9% and 6.9% respectively over the 12 months.

On fertilisers, input for PK products was up 7.4%, while NPK fertilisers were up 9.1%.