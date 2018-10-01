Ornua providing opportunities both at home and abroad
For over 50 years, Ornua has been providing global opportunities and international careers to its 2,000 strong, proud and passionate team, who bring the unique and world-renowned taste of grass-fed Irish dairy to the world.
As the proud owner of the iconic Kerrygold brand, Ornua has sales and marketing teams working in-market from 19 subsidiaries across all four corners of the world – from Algiers to Beijing and from Lagos to LA.
Ornua recently launched a new ‘Irish Roots; Global Opportunities’ campaign which underpins the ongoing talent drive required to continue to meet their ambitious 2021 growth plans. It is looking for born innovators and future leaders across many of the business functions, including: finance; operations; sales; marketing; ICT; and science.
Shona McDonagh – senior brand manager – said: “Leaders at Ornua really champion development and growth; you’re really given responsibility and you are empowered to think for yourself, make your own decisions and then stand by those decisions.”
Ornua’s focus is on meeting the needs of their member co-ops, customers and consumers.
Research & Development (R&D) project leader – Nuria Espriu Costa – explained: “The innovation is global. Innovation projects are developed collaboratively with our subsidiaries in the US, in Saudi and the UK.
“Everybody brings something to the table and we are always learning from each other.”
It’s the world-renowned quality of Irish dairy that ensures Ornua’s products are loved all over the world. To learn more about Ornua and the careers available to you, just click here