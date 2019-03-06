Ornua PPI steady for February

Ornua has revealed its Purchase Price Index (PPI) for February, holding largely steady on its January figure.

According to a spokesperson for the dairy exporter, the PPI index February is 107.64, a marginal rise of 0.04 on January’s 107.6 index.

This converts to 32.3c/L, including VAT, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5p/L.

January’s figure in turn was a slight rise on the 107.5 recorded in December.

Seventh consecutive GDT rise

Meanwhile, the latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction – event 231 – has ended on a high, recording a seventh consecutive rise in price index.

Yesterday’s event (Tuesday, March 5) concluded with the GDT price index up 3.3% overall.

Lasting two hours and six minutes, 176 participating bidders battled across 14 rounds with 109 proving successful.

A total of 23,930MT of product was sold on the day.

AMF index up 3.9%, average price US$5,837/MT;

Butter index up 3.7%, average price US$4,657/MT;

BMP index up 11.0%, average price US$3,480/MT;

Ched index up 6.0%, average price US$3,888/MT;

LAC index up 0.6%, average price US$1,009/MT;

RenCas index down 0.1%, average price US$5,649/MT;

SMP index down 4.3%, average price US$2,462/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 6.0%, average price US$3,186/MT. Key Results:

Butter saw the most dramatic move on the day, recording an 11% rise in index. Meanwhile, both cheddar and whole milk powder (WMP) documenting a healthy 6% boost.