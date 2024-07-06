Ragwort was always a problem in this country, but, for some reason, it seems to have become a challenge of epidemic proportions in some parts of the country.

I don’t know why this is. It may well be due to the wet grazing season that was 2024 and the poaching problems created by both cattle and sheep.

However, the weed now seems to be gaining a foothold in silage fields as well. This may, again, be due to the very poor conditions that characterised all of 2023.

Some silage fields were left in pretty cut up condition at the end of the season. And this may have created an opportunity for ragwort to get established in these areas.

Seeds could have been brought in on the wheels of machinery or simply blown in on the wind.

Ragwort

Here’s the issue – ragwort is toxic to all livestock. And its toxicity remains just as potent when chopped up and included with grass destined for a silo.

The need to remove ragwort from the Irish countryside is clear and obvious. Simply allowing the weed to grow on the basis that cattle and sheep will avoid it like the plague is not good enough.

Ragwort is, in fact, referenced within Ireland’s Noxious Weeds Act. This means, that by law, farmers should commit to remove all established infestations.

The reality is that ragwort becomes more palatable to animals when cut or sprayed, as it releases sugars.

Any control strategy should be based on the fact that the weed is a biennial; it has a two-year life cycle.

Moreover, killing ragwort with a herbicide is only half the challenge which the weed presents.

Just because the actual plant has been killed does not mean it cannot harm livestock. The polar opposite scenario may well be the case.

Small numbers of ragwort can be effectively pulled or dug up and safely removed.

Recent days have seen the profiling of toxic weeds, not native to this part of the world, as new threats to our countryside.

Meanwhile, one of the most pernicious weeds that farmers could ever encounter – ragwort -seems to be getting a free run in many areas of the country at the present time.

The fact that we see the plant in our fields year-in, year-out makes it no less toxic. Getting rid of it should be a priority for all land owners; there is no ‘Plan B’.