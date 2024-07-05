The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued over €1.8 million in outstanding scheme payments to farmers over the past week.

A total of €399,394 was paid to farmers under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

In total, 120,423 farmers have now received BISS and CRISS payments totalling €844 million, according to DAFM figures published today (Friday, July 5).

This figure includes 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers payments worth €37.5 million, as well as 2023 National Reserve payments worth €4.6 million.

TAMS

Over the past week, the DAFM paid out a total of €462,276 in outstanding payments under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) 2 and €825,961 under TAMS 3.

TAMS 2 payments to date amount to €457 million. A total of 56,675 approvals have been issued and 37,584 payment applications submitted, while 37,164 payments have been made.

The DAFM’s latest payment run also shows that total payments under TAMS 3 to date stand at €3.15 million. Just under 14,000 approvals have been issued, and 338 payments made.

Scheme payments

A total of €62,079 was issued over the past week under the 2023 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes. In total, payments worth €249 million have been made to 99,654 farmers.

A further €2,000 was paid under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), which was replaced by the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027.

Payments under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) worth €128,341 also issued this week. A total of 3,903 farmers have now received their 2023 payment, totalling €47.4 million.

No payments were issued under the 2023 Eco-Scheme, the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme 2023, the National Beef Welfare Scheme, the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), or the Sheep Improvement Scheme 2023 this week.

The DAFM did also not issue payments under the Fodder Support Scheme 2023, the Shannon Callows Flood Scheme, the Protein Aid Scheme 2023, the Straw Incorporation Measure 2023, the Tillage Incentive Scheme 2023, or the Tillage Top Up Scheme.