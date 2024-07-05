Almost 300 forest owners, foresters and industry stakeholders attended a Teagasc Forestry Open Day yesterday (Thursday, July 4) at Teagasc, Oak Park, Carlow.

The event highlighted the comprehensive sectoral supports provided by the Teagasc Forestry Development Department.

Attendees got an insight into Teagasc’s range of collaborative forestry research projects and how they support its forestry advisory, training and education services.

Welcoming visitors to the open day, John Spink, head of Teagasc Crops, Environment and Land Use Programme said: “Today’s event demonstrates not only the importance of our applied forestry research in supporting forestry extension services with immediate and longer term issues, but also the integration of the latest scientific techniques in the programme.

“Our research incorporates tree improvement, breeding for disease tolerance, broadleaf and conifer forest management, increasing the resilience of our forests to climate change, forest carbon, agroforestry and socioeconomic factors influencing forestry uptake.

“We very much acknowledge the key contributions from our range of research partners and the critical ongoing support of our funding organisations”.

Teagasc forestry research officer, Dr. Dheeraj Rathore, co-organiser of the event, explained how “tree improvement and breeding priorities include producing tree species adapted to Irish climatic conditions”.

“A number of related projects are working to develop stress- and disease-tolerant trees to enhance resilience against pests and pathogens in broadleaf species including ash, alder and elm,” he added.

Image source: Teagasc

“This is in order to sustain future productivity, maintain genetic diversity, and ecosystem stability to promote the development of healthier and resilient trees in the face of a changing climate.”

Forestry research

A broad range of other research projects were also on view at the Oak Park event:

Research on conifer tree species, coordinated by Dr. Niall Farrelly focuses on how genetics, forest management and environmental factors significantly influence the growth and productivity of forests. Other research themes focus on the response of tree species to climate change and the effect of thinning practices on forest development and profitability;

Research on applied and alternative silviculture, including diversifying forest structure, is coordinated by Dr. Ian Short. The research also incorporates development of agroforestry systems as a resilient and efficient land use and investigations into the impact of continuous cover management approaches;

Dr. Junliang Zou, Teagasc forest carbon researcher, is focusing on how forest management and climate change impact carbon cycling processes. Diverse methods such as model synthesis, data analysis, and field experiments are being developed to assess carbon dynamics and ecosystem health.

Teagasc forestry advisory services also featured prominently at the open day. Event co-organiser, Frances McHugh said: ”My Teagasc forestry advisory colleagues are present to discuss exciting forestry creation options available under the new DAFM Forestry Programme.

“We are also delighted to demonstrate forest management options, informed by ongoing research, to help forest owners optimise their important forest resources.

“Our event demonstrates the ongoing rejuvenation of our Oak Park woodland and our Marteloscope plots, which form part of a national and European network to promote and provide training on diverse and integrated forest management.”

Forestry education services provided by Teagasc were also a focus at yesterday’s event.

Education staff from Teagasc, Ballyhaise College, were on hand to provide insights into its range of forestry courses which equip graduates with the knowledge, skills and capabilities for careers in the sector.