Open season: When can you start spreading?
An end to the closed period for spreading slurry, artificial fertiliser, farmyard manure and other organic fertilisers is in sight.
Farmers in some parts of the country will be able to spread from this weekend on.
The date from which you can begin to spread slurry, artificial fertiliser and farmyard manure from will depend on the part of the country you are located in.
- Zone A: Counties Carlow; Cork; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Tipperary; Waterford; Wexford; and Wicklow;
- Zone B: Counties Clare; Galway; Kerry; Limerick; Longford; Louth; Mayo; Meath; Roscommon; Sligo; and Westmeath;
- Zone C: Counties Cavan; Donegal; Leitrim; and Monaghan.
- Zone A: January 13;
- Zone B: January 16;
- Zone C: February 1.
Farmers will no doubt be hoping that the recent dry spell will hold up in order to get out with slurry and empty tanks. Many grassland farmers may also use the opportunity to apply urea to grazing ground.
Make the most of a dry spell when it comes, but watch out for heavy rainfall and poor ground conditions.
Safety first
Most importantly farmers should take care when spreading slurry and stop taking risks.
- Agitate on windy day, open all shed doors and work upwind at all times;
- Remove all livestock and control pets;
- Agitate/ventilate and stay away for 30 minutes;
- Keep tank openings secure and do not enter the tank at any stage;
- Avoid working alone.
AgriLand will bring you safety guidelines – from the Health and Safety Authority – to adhere when spreading slurry tomorrow.