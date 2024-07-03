An open call has been launched today (Wednesday, July 3) by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), for new projects relating to farm safety, health and wellbeing.

A total of €850,000 has been allocated under the farm safety budget for the projects.

Successful proposals under the call should cover one or more of the following themes: Farm safety; Farmers physical health; and farmers mental health and wellbeing.

Applications should be made prior to the closing date on Wednesday, August 7.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said:

“We have to change farming’s record on safety. I am committed to keeping farmer safety, health and wellbeing at the centre of a sustainable agricultural sector.

“There is a role here for everyone in the sector which is why I am launching this open call for applications for projects that address safety, health and wellbeing on Irish farms.”

Farm safety

Fatalities on farms account for nearly half of all fatal workplace incidents in Ireland. However, farmers only represent 6% of the workforce.

Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations in Ireland with an average of 20 fatal incidents on farms every year, according to DAFM.

A new study by Dublin City University (DCU) and Teagasc highlighted that farmers have “low” mental health literacy overall.

According to the research, over 50% of farmers do not how to contact a local mental health clinic.

“Every opportunity must be taken to change behaviour and practices to improve safety, health and wellbeing on farms,” Minister Heydon said.

“I am confident that the successful proposals will prove to be of significant benefit to farmers, their families and rural communities,” the minister added.

Proposal application forms can be emailed to the department or sent by registered post to Crop Policy, Evaluation and Certification Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Backweston Administration Building, Celbridge, Co. Kildare.