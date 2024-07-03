The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that 1,568 applications made under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) are still being processed.

The latest data published by the department shows 6,844 (75%) out of 9,110 applications have now been approved by officials.

This follows the approval of an additional 260 applications over the past week.

Up to Monday (July 1), 492 applications had been rejected by the department, while 206 applications had been withdrawn.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the 10 TAMS 3 schemes:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,200124564031,617
Dairy Equipment Scheme21721736163
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme3,113213564132,431
Low Emission Slurry Spreading756111591639
Organic Capital Investment Scheme634181268536
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme4610639
Solar Capital Investment Scheme7382913353343
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme44427157395
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme438281485311
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme5242018116370
Total9,1104922061,5686,844
TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

Meanwhile, the data shows that 224 applications made under the first tranche of TAMS 3 remain “in progress”.

7,155 (87%) out of 8,203 applications made under tranche 1 have been approved by the department, 648 have been rejected and 176 withdrawn.

The Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) has the highest number of outstanding applications (87) under tranche 1.

TAMS

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue recently confirmed that a review of the reference costs for TAMS is planned to take place in the coming months.

The move was confirmed by in response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.

“A further review of the reference costs is envisaged in the second half of this year, with a publication of the revised costs likely in mid-2025,” the minister said.

Farming organisations have repeatedly called for a review of the TAMS reference costs to account for increased costs of materials.

