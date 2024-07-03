The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that 1,568 applications made under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) are still being processed.

The latest data published by the department shows 6,844 (75%) out of 9,110 applications have now been approved by officials.

This follows the approval of an additional 260 applications over the past week.

Up to Monday (July 1), 492 applications had been rejected by the department, while 206 applications had been withdrawn.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the 10 TAMS 3 schemes: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 124 56 403 1,617 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 21 7 36 163 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 213 56 413 2,431 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 11 15 91 639 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 18 12 68 536 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 6 39 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 29 13 353 343 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 27 15 7 395 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 28 14 85 311 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 20 18 116 370 Total 9,110 492 206 1,568 6,844 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

Meanwhile, the data shows that 224 applications made under the first tranche of TAMS 3 remain “in progress”.

7,155 (87%) out of 8,203 applications made under tranche 1 have been approved by the department, 648 have been rejected and 176 withdrawn.

The Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) has the highest number of outstanding applications (87) under tranche 1.

TAMS

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue recently confirmed that a review of the reference costs for TAMS is planned to take place in the coming months.

The move was confirmed by in response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.

“A further review of the reference costs is envisaged in the second half of this year, with a publication of the revised costs likely in mid-2025,” the minister said.

Farming organisations have repeatedly called for a review of the TAMS reference costs to account for increased costs of materials.