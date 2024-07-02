Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced the award of almost €300,000 in funding to 17 local agri-food tourism projects.

The funding is being made available under the 2024 Rural Innovation and Development Fund by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Agri-food tourism refers to the practice of offering an activity or activities as part of a visit to areas of well-known agricultural produce, and to sample and taste the local or regional cuisine or specialties.

Agri-food tourism includes a wide variety of activities that involve the links between agriculture and the food produced at the local or regional level. It may involve staying on farm or touring food trails and events, participation in agricultural endeavours, or buying produce direct from a farm or market.

It also encompasses local food, farmer and artisan market schemes that support and are paired with local and seasonal food producers and artisan crafts, the department said.

Commenting on the funding, Minister McConalogue said: “It is great to to be able to support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made.

“There is great interest from across the country this year, which highlights the development of this sector and its importance to communities. Our 10-year roadmap for the agriculture sector, Food Vision 2030, highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism,” he added.

“Agri-food tourism in rural areas allows our great food companies of all sizes to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce; food and drink; and local cuisine.

“In addition, it provides opportunities for local businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services; connect with the community and visitors; and improve skills and best practice. I am delighted to announced the successful projects that have secured funding,” the minister said.

The successful initiatives that will receive funding are: