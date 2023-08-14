The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has released 24 white-tailed eagle chicks around the country over the past week.

The releases around Lough Derg, the Shannon Estuary and the west of Ireland are part of a long-term reintroduction programme, managed by the NPWS.

A total of 171 white-tailed eagles has now been released through the programme to date.

The small population of eagles is currently fledging chicks around the country and some have even produced triplets.

White-tailed eagles

Once native to Ireland, white-tailed eagles became extinct in the 19h century.

The species settles on territories around the coast and large freshwater lakes to breed. It feeds on a wide variety of prey, including fish, waterbirds and carrion.

Since 2007, the NPWS has been working with partners in Norway along with farmers and communities around the country to reintroduce the bird to Ireland.

A comprehensive satellite tagging system is now in place so that the birds can be monitored as they disperse around the country.

Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform, Malcolm Noonan, who released four chicks at Killarney National Park as part of the release programme, said:

“The juvenile white-tailed eagles we have released this week are joining a growing population across our island.

“This incredible endeavour is the result of 16 years’ work and collaboration, not just on the reintroduction programme, but also on habitat restoration and engagement with landowners to secure their ongoing protection.

“These apex predators perform a vital role in our ecosystems and the sight of them soaring in the thermals is a privilege that everyone who lives in or visits Ireland will now have the opportunity to enjoy,” he said.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien also participated in the release of chicks around Lough Derg.

NPWS

Niall Ó Donnchú, director general with the NPWS, said this programme is one of several initiatives underway in the NPWS to protect endangered species in Ireland and prevent their decline.

“This work takes time, and calls for a partnership approach if it is to be sustainable in the long term.

“Collaboration with the science community and international partners, along with the involvement of our expert staff and communities around the country has been key to the success we have seen so far,” he said.

Eamonn Meskell, divisional manager at NPWS, Killarney National Park, who heads up the white-tailed eagle reintroduction programme, added:

“There are great stories to tell about the project. For example, the first Irish-bred female to breed in over a hundred years has fledged seven chicks in three years.

“In Lough Derg this year for the second time a nesting pair fledged triplets. This is incredibly unusual, even in the wilds of Norway, and it shows how well suited Ireland really is for the white-tailed eagle from both a habitat and a feeding perspective.

“We’ll be watching this year’s chicks with interest as they mature and hopefully go on to fledge more chicks,” he said.