Nobber Show and Fair will take place at the rear of the local school on Sunday, May 21, from 9:00a.m, promising attractive prize money and a packed programme.

“Since our first fair in 2007, which revived the fair that was held in Nobber in the past, we have grown in the activities that we provide for all our visitors,” said Ollie Curtis, committee vice-chairperson.

“In 2019, Nobber Show and Fair became affiliated to the Irish Shows Association and it is the first show of the year,” he added.

At the show, there will be all-Ireland qualifier competitions for:

Class 1: Non-pedigree suckler type heifer – Nobber Show fund €300, national fund €1,500;

Non-pedigree suckler type heifer – Nobber Show fund €300, national fund €1,500; Class 2: Breeders’ choice continental heifer – Nobber Show fund €300, national fund €700;

Breeders’ choice continental heifer – Nobber Show fund €300, national fund €700; Class 3: Junior stockperson (years 8-12) – Nobber Show fund €250, national fund €500.

Class 4 for Nobber pedigree calf, any breed, born from August 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 will have a prize fund of €2,000.

Class 5, for the Nobber Show non-pedigree calf, any breed, born between October 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, will also have a prize fund of €2,000.

There will be 26 cattle classes and 18 sheep classes. In the home industries section, there will be 11 classes, with the bread baking contest, domestic arts championship and junior craft championship All-Ireland qualifiers.

The busy programme will include: Trade stands; a vintage display; amusements; traditional livestock on the streets; colcannon on the streets; a home produce section; a dog show; farm safety awareness events and a blacksmith.

There will also be live music with Johnny Brady and local bands.

The show committee, comprising chair Henry Mulligan; secretaries Orla Fox and Ann O’Reilly; treasurer Eugene Cassidy; and public relations officers Christopher Duffy and Maeve O’Reilly, has worked to ensure that there will be something to appeal to everyone.