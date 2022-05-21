Nobber Show and Fair, Co. Meath is back this year on Sunday, May 22, at the back of Nobber national school, with a programme that the organisers promise is bigger and better than ever.

“Since our first fair in 2007, which revived the fair that was held in Nobber in the past, we have grown in the activities that we provide for all our visitors,” said Ollie Curtis, committee vice-chairperson.

“In 2019 Nobber Show and Fair became affiliated to the Irish Show Association and we ran our inaugural show featuring livestock and home industries.

“This year we will have our livestock show and home industries, as well as arts and crafts for our younger participants in the form of a hat for the theme of the mad hatters’ tea party for the All-Ireland junior craft championships.

“Our qualifiers at Nobber Show and Fair this year will be the All-Ireland Domestic Arts Championship and All-Ireland Bread Baking Championship,” he said.

This year’s livestock classes include All-Ireland Non-Pedigree Suckler Cow and Calf and the All-Ireland Championship Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer.

“We will have all our usual events with our vintage display, arts and craft tent and some artisan food producers. We will also have our dog show, birds of prey and lots of activities for all the family to enjoy,” said Ollie.

And, new this year is sheep racing. Farmer Phil will also be there on the day, and Declan Nerney will headline the entertainment bill.