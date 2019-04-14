Nobber fair day ‘shows’ the way with expanded offering

Nobber, Co. Meath’s traditional fair day, has raised over €350,000 for local charities and community groups as well as national charities over the last 12 years.

This year, it has joined forces with the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and will hold livestock competitions as part of the expanded programme on Sunday, May 19, from 10:00am.

“We have grown every year with crowds of up to and exceeding 10,000 people attending,” said Oliver Curtis of the organising committee.

This year’s vintage tractor and car display will celebrate 80 years of David Brown tractors as well as 50 years of the Ford Capri.

Cattle and sheep sections

There will be various competitions for pedigree and non-pedigree cattle and sheep. The cattle parade will see the champion of the show owner receive €100, with a €50 prize for the reserve champion at the Nobber event.

“Last year, we had buffalo and Highland cattle at the street fair. This year, we have secured a field for the showing of livestock. We have traditional rare breeds of stock showing. We will have buffalo again; emus; numerous other animals; and fowl,” said Oliver.

There will also be a home industries section, with entries welcome on the day of the show. Categories include: homemade plain soda bread; homemade apple tart; and homemade jam-filled Swiss rolls.

There will be a sheep shearing competition; horse and pony rides; a falconry display; a tug of war; set dancing; pig roasting; amusements; trade stands; and live music.

Tin smithing and woodturning will be part of the programme and a farrier will give demonstrations.

Livestock entries should be sent to Anne O’Reilly by emailing: [email protected].

They can’t be accepted after May 10 or on show day.