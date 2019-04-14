‘ArableApril’: Maize, beans, cereals…more pics

Plenty of readers kept pictures coming in for ‘ArableApril’ this week. Tillage farmers were ploughing, sowing, spraying and spreading fertiliser and there was plenty of variation in crops as well.

Cereals, potatoes, beans, oilseed rape and maize were all on the agenda. Maizetech tagged AgriLand in the picture above as maize sowing got into full swing at the beginning of the week.

Ploughing for spuds in Co. Cork

Tim Crowley and Richard Killeen were ploughing for potatoes in Ballygarvan, Co. Cork, for Twomey Farms. The picture was taken by Gabriel Desmond.

Pádraig Connery was applying the main split of nitrogen to Husky winter oats destined for Flahavans Porridge on April 10 in Villierstown, Co. Waterford.

Glanbia agronomist David Quinlan was on the lookout for cereal disease and deciding on timings in Co. Tipperary.

Bobby Miller sent in the picture below. He had finished a field of ploughing beside the canal in Vicarstown, Co. Laois.

The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) was keeping us updated on crop progress. Spring barley had struck on Day 8 of ‘ArableApril’, while these spring beans were well above ground.

Clive Carter had also been spreading some K&N fertiliser which reduces ammonia and greenhouse gas emissions.

Oilseed rape in full bloom outside Stradbally in Co. Laois.