There is no scientific reason why soiled water and slurry can’t be stored together, according to Jack Nolan of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Jack along with colleagues in the department and speakers from Teagasc discussed the draft Nitrates Action Plan (NAP) published last month at a webinar held this evening (Monday, September 6), with many questions coming in from farmers during the questions and answer session surrounding the issue of storing soiled water.

Under the draft proposal, specifically under the soiled water storage and management section, it stated that the control and management of soiled water needs greater management, and that the addition of soiled water to slurry tanks is causing many of the issues related to storage capacity across the country.

In order to address this issue, it is proposed that:

Soiled water must be collected and kept separate to slurry on all holdings;

to slurry on all holdings; From January 1, 2022 – to reduce the impact of nutrient losses in the riskiest period, the spreading of soiled water will be prohibited between November 15 and January 15;

between November 15 and January 15; All holdings producing soiled water must have a minimum of four weeks’ storage in place by December 31, 2024.

However, during this evening’s webinar, Jack Nolan took the brunt of the questions related to soiled water and its storage and said he can’t find any scientific reason why the two (soiled water and slurry) couldn’t be stored together as long as the storage is ample to get farmers through the closed period.

Speaking about the issue of storing soiled water, Jack said: “What’s coming back from cross-compliance inspections is that four out of 10 dairy farmers have issues around slurry storage and soiled water.

Advertisement

“And that’s why it is being targeted and highlighted. The belief is that that soiled water mixing with slurry means that farmers are spreading when they don’t need to spread and end up spreading during the closed period – and that is the logic behind it.

“If a farmer has a large tank and there’s four weeks storage for soiled water plus the storage for slurry that can get them out over the closed period that should be considered to be ok.

“If you have one large tank, there’s no scientific reason why you shouldn’t store everything together. The logic behind what we are proposing is to remove the pressure of soiled water on slurry storage.

“We are proposing there should be separate storage facilities and you can avail of grant aid for soiled water storage. That’s why it’s being proposed.

“If people believe soiled water and slurry can be stored in one large tank then people should submit that to us. This is a consultation and we want to hear what you have to say,” Jack concluded by saying.

Download Our Free App