A recently published myth-busting paper from the European Platform for the Responsible Using of Medicines in Animals (EPRUMA) addresses some of the main misunderstandings and misinformation that currently exist about the use of antibiotics for animal healthcare in the EU.

In part one of a two-part series, we share five of EPRUMA‘s myth-busting facts about antibiotics and animals.

Myth 1 – In the EU, farm animals use more antibiotics than humans

Fact – Use of antibiotics is lower in farm animals than in people, as shown in the latest 2021 Joint Interagency Antimicrobial Consumption and Resistance Analysis report published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the European Food Safety Authority, and the European Medicines Agency. Massive efforts have been made by the animal sector over the last decade, which has seen a reduction of sales of veterinary antibiotics of over 34% (2020 ESVAC report).

Myth 2 – In the EU, antibiotics are used to promote the growth of farm animals

Fact – The use of antibiotics as growth promoters in farm animals is banned in the EU since 2006. These are still used in some non-EU countries to increase growth rates in animals.

Myth 3 – There is a high risk that people become ill as a result of antibiotic resistance developed in animals and transferred to humans

Fact – People may believe that antibiotic-resistant bacteria are transferred by animals to humans, but in reality a complex and rare sequence of events would have to occur for this to be the case, making the transfer of resistant bacteria from animals to humans a rare occurrence. Additionally, transfer of resistant bacteria may happen also from humans to animals.

Myth 4 – Antimicrobial resistance in humans is the result of overuse of antibiotics in animals

Fact – The mechanisms of development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria is the same in humans and in animals. Misuse or overuse of antibiotics in humans and in animals may lead to the development of resistance in bacteria, while transfer of antibiotic resistance genes between species might happen occasionally and towards both directions (see also previous question).

Therefore, banning certain antibiotics for use in animals will have little effect on the human antimicrobial resistance burden. This is acknowledged by many scientific bodies and authorities, which have stated that about 75% of the total burden of infections with antibiotic-resistant bacteria in EU and EEA countries are associated with human patients and healthcare settings.

Other main drivers include the lack of access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) for both humans and animals; poor access to good quality, affordable medicines, vaccines and diagnostics; the lack of awareness and information; and lack of enforcement of legislation.

Banning certain antibiotics for use in animals may have a contra-effect. Dependence on few only antibiotics for the treatment of infections in animals will increase the selective pressure to bacteria and foster the selection for antibiotic resistant organisms, thus leading to the opposite effect.

Myth 5 – Antibiotics are present in food

Fact – In the EU, very strict ‘waiting’ or withdrawal periods are set for each antibiotic for veterinary use, giving time for medicines to be eliminated from the animal prior to slaughter. This ensures food safety as food products of animal origin cannot contain residues of antibiotics above very stringent limits.

